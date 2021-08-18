Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

KNUTSON: Winning — Hard Work & Dedication

By Dan Knutson
speedsport.com
 5 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Tensions were high between Mercedes teammates Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton throughout the 2016 Formula 1 season. Rosberg had been with the team since 2010 and through the lean years as the new owner, Mercedes, was building the former British American Racing/Honda/Brawn outfit into the powerhouse it is today. He won the 2012 Chinese Grand Prix, which was the first F-1 victory for the Mercedes team since 1955.

www.speedsport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Nico Rosberg
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Michael Schumacher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#British#Mclaren#Monaco#Spanish#Red Bull#Grand Prix#Silverstone#Bottas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Motorsportsbuckinghamshirelive.com

Red Bull chief hints at driver changes amid Max Verstappen's rivalry with Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has admitted the team are considering their options for potential the potential driver partner to Max Verstappen next season. The 2022 Formula 1 season is set to bring major regulation changes to the sport, aimed at increasing the competitiveness in the field, which could see Red Bull and Mercede's advantage over the rest of the pack decrease.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

Formula 1 fans show how they really feel about Lewis Hamilton

In a “best driver” fan poll conducted by the official Formula 1 website, world championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished nowhere near the top. After winning a record-tying seven Formula 1 world championships, including the last four, and a record 99 races, one would think that fans would consider Lewis Hamilton to be a top driver, especially considering the fact that he once again leads the driver standings with 11 of the 2021 season’s 23 races in the books.
Motorsportsthefocus.news

Explained: When is the next F1 race?

Formula One has been on its summer shutdown for the majority of August, after the first 11 races of the season. But after three weeks of no on track action, when is the next F1 race?. Back on track at Spa. As is tradition, the first race back after the...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

While multiple Formula 1 driver deals have been confirmed for 2022, a number of race seats still need to be officially filled. Here’s how next year’s grid is shaping up. Mercedes is, arguably, the team with the most attention on its driver line-up. Rumours of Mercedes young driver George Russell getting the call up have surrounded it for years, though so far Valtteri Bottas has managed to bat them away with single-year contracts. Russell’s outstanding performance as replacement for Hamilton in the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix gained him further praise and tipped him as a future Mercedes driver. With Russell continuing to improve and Bottas continuing to be outpaced by team-mate Lewis Hamilton, could 2022 be Russell’s year?
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

Formula 1: Toto Wolff’s latest comments raise eyebrows

Toto Wolff’s most recent comments about Mercedes’ decision for the 2022 Formula 1 season contradict what many previously thought. Entering the four-week Formula 1 summer break, which is now set to conclude this weekend with Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, it was believed that the break would feature a decision regarding the second Mercedes seat for the 2022 season.
Motorsportsracer.com

Hamilton hopeful Merc's 'hard slog' is paying off

Lewis Hamilton is hopeful the grind from everyone at Mercedes trying to extract maximum out of its car will pay off over the next three races. Formula 1 resumes this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix, immediately followed by races at Zandvoort and Monza as part of the second triple-header of the season.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

How to watch F1: 2021 Belgian Grand Prix start time and TV schedule

With Formula 1 making its return this Sunday, millions will tune in to watch the title fight recommence around the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit . Despite Max Verstappen’s strong start to the campaign, Lewis Hamilton’s recent home win and podium finish in Hungary gives the reigning champion an eight-point lead going into the Belgian Grand Prix.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Have Mercedes upgrades really put it ahead of Red Bull? - MPH

The pattern of performance between Mercedes and Red Bull-Honda over the half-season lends itself to several different interpretations. Certainly, the two teams themselves have frequently been surprised at the way the swings between them have worked out at different tracks. There are reasons driving the anomalies – the sensitivity of...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

But despite little separating F1’s top two teams, in a contest that has got quite heated at times, the message coming out of the current world champion outfit is the complete opposite to what you would expect. Rather than feel burdened at potentially the biggest threat it has had to...
Motorsportsmotors-addict.com

Wolff hints at delay to Russell/Bottas decision

Toto Wolff has hinted the outcome of his decision to have George Russell or Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes next year has been delayed until September. The post Wolff hints at delay to Russell/Bottas decision appeared first on PlanetF1.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Poel Tops Merritt Modified Run

LAKE CITY, Mich. — The outside groove was faster, and Jacob Poel knew it. With one quick decision and the throttle down just a bit longer on the straightaway, he seized the opportunity to make the pass — and it worked. Now in command with nine laps remaining, Poel looked...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Kobayashi & Toyota Secure Le Mans Pole

LE MANS, France – Kamui Kobayashi and Toyota Gazoo Racing have secured the pole for the 89th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans at Circuit de la Sarthe. Kobayashi piloted the No. 7 Toyota GR010 to the top spot in Thursday’s 30-minute Hyperpole session and will lead the field to the green flag on Saturday during the historic event. He topped the charts with a 3:23.900 lap in the Hypercar class.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Pivotal Victory For Newgarden As Title Fight Tightens

MADISON, Ill. – Roger Penske may own Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but one of his drivers, Josef Newgarden, owns World Wide Technology Raceway. Newgarden won the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 for the third time in six races with an impressive drive Saturday at the 1.25-mile short oval. Newgarden’s No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet was out front for 138 of the 260 laps in the race.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Magnussens Racing Together At Le Mans For First Time

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – With help from a bottle of wine, the Magnussens are racing this weekend at Le Mans. The opportunity to put together a deal to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans happened during a conversation over dinner. Jan Magnussen didn’t need much convincing. He immediately called his son, Kevin.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

IMSA & ACO Extend Pact

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Continuing a relationship of more than 20 years, officials from the International Motor Sports Ass’n and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest confirmed the two premier governing bodies for endurance sports car racing globally have renewed their strategic alliance and license agreement for another 10 years. The...
Lake Odessa, MIspeedsport.com

Gossum Goes On I-96 Dirt

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Sixteen-year-old Hunt Gossum parked it in victory lane at I-96 Speedway after a dominant performance Thursday night. Using the low side of the fast three-eighths-mile, Gossum seemed as though he was on rails, rapidly pulling away from his competition en route to his second DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals victory of the season.
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

Larson Survives Bump For Indy Score

INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Larson can indeed take a bump. The driver who has dominated U.S. motorsports over the past three months handled the competition again Thursday night on The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, surviving late-race contact in a battle for the lead to win the third Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink.

Comments / 0

Community Policy