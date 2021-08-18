KNUTSON: Winning — Hard Work & Dedication

While multiple Formula 1 driver deals have been confirmed for 2022, a number of race seats still need to be officially filled. Here’s how next year’s grid is shaping up. Mercedes is, arguably, the team with the most attention on its driver line-up. Rumours of Mercedes young driver George Russell getting the call up have surrounded it for years, though so far Valtteri Bottas has managed to bat them away with single-year contracts. Russell’s outstanding performance as replacement for Hamilton in the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix gained him further praise and tipped him as a future Mercedes driver. With Russell continuing to improve and Bottas continuing to be outpaced by team-mate Lewis Hamilton, could 2022 be Russell’s year?