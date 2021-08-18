CCS Alum Finds Solution For Small Businesses Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Alum Finds Solution For Small Businesses Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic. CCS alum works to find solutions for local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fernando Del Rosario (‘96 Communication Design) is an entrepreneur who runs his own media company called Concept Zombie, which is a “Yes we can do that!” creative company that uses creative problem solving of art direction and design and strategic media buying with the ability to scale up or down depending on the opportunity. He also teaches at California State University, Fullerton. The class he teaches was intended to be an internship class that was geared towards providing students with hands-on creative opportunities, like working with real-life clients, brands and organizations—but last year’s lockdowns had other plans.