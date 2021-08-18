Procession for fallen CPD Officer Ella French ahead of visitation | Watch Live

Visitation for fallen Chicago police Officer Ella French will be held Wednesday.

The visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine in Chicago. The Chicago Police Department's chaplain will give the homily at Wednesday's visitation.

Father Dan Brandt said French's death has been traumatic for fellow officers.

"There are a lot of hurting souls out there right now, and we're doing our best to bring comfort and peace," he said.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the same church.

The internment is private.

Officers from around the city continue to mourn for the 29-year-old member of the department's Community Safety Team.

Two people are charged in the shooting.

Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His brother Eric Morgan, 22, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.

Police say Emonte Morgan both killed French and shot her partner three times during the Aug. 7 Englewood traffic stop. His brother, Eric Morgan, police said, was driving the car the officers had pulled over for expired tags.

The I-Team acquired a still frame of police bodycam from the night of the fatal shooting, that shows the moment before a firefight began.

Emonte, also known as "Monte," and Eric Morgan were both ordered held without bond. Emonte did not appear in court; he is hospitalized at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn after police shot him after the shootings of French and her partner.

French was one of the officers who took a 1-month-old baby and her mother to the hospital on July 2 when the baby was shot in the head during an Englewood shooting.

The baby's uncle said French actually drove to the hospital herself, and that the family wanted to thank her. He said his niece is now doing well, and the family is very grateful for the outcome.

French was also present at the botched 2019 Chicago police raid of Anjanette Young's home, but Young said French was the only one to show herduring the incident.

French joined the Chicago Police Department in 2018 after previously working with the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

She is the first female Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty since 1988. This is also the first time a CPD officer has died in the line of duty since Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office.

"A mother lost her daughter last night," Lightfoot said. "A brother, his sister. A family, forever shattered. Another continues to keep vigil at a hospital bed, sending up powerful prayers but no doubt fearing the worst."

Family remains at the bedside of an officer wounded in a shooting that claimed the life of his partner.

Traffic alert

From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Harlem Avenue traffic will be affected due to the French family procession, officials said.

The procession will pass south on Harlem from Interstate 55 to 79th Street sometime between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. It will then proceed east on 79th Street.

The Bridgeview Police and Fire departments will gather in the Niko's Parking Lot at 75th Street and Harlem to pay their respects. Bridgeview residents are welcome to join the departments there.