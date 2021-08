While The Legend of Zelda wasn’t technically the first open world video game, it was the first mainstream success to popularize the concept of optional tasks in an adventure title. Prior to the NES era, the goal of most games was either to achieve a high score or overcome a rigidly linear set of challenges. Zelda‘s debut release deviated from this standard by providing what was, at the time, a large world for players to explore at their pace and hunt down optional upgrades and items. As Hyrule and other Zelda settings grew larger, so did the lists of non-critical collectibles hidden throughout these worlds. Many fans of the series find satisfaction in wringing the games dry of content and secrets, but which game does it the best? In which Zelda game is achieving 100% completion most rewarding?