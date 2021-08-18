Police reform bills, a new payroll tax, and vaccine mandates

Following the wide range of protests that accompanied the death of George Floyd last year, Washington state enacted new police reform laws to help guide and shape the department. The laws took effect on Sunday and they help provide accountability and transparency in the police department. However, law agents are torn as to how to interpret these laws, their reactions to situations and response to distress calls which includes crime scenes and mental health issues. “The laws were written very poorly, and the combination of them all at the same time has led to there being conflicts in clarity and in what was intended versus what was written,” said Rafael Padilla, the police chief in Kent, a south Seattle suburb.