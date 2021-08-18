When Paul McCartney asked an English trumpeter to play a painfully high piccolo trumpet solo for ‘Penny Lane’

Almost 60 years ago, Paul McCartney became a teen idol, along with the rest of The Beatles. Today, the music legend and winner of 18 Grammys is 76 years old and still performing. Along with his career, there are two other roles that McCartney is passionate about: being a father and grandfather. The artist has five children and eight grandchildren, and he's close with all of them. That includes his oldest grandchild, Arthur Alistair Donald, who just graduated from Yale and is the spitting image of his famous grandfather when he was young. To hear more about Paul McCartney's lookalike grandson and the rest of his family, read on.