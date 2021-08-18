Cancel
ETC Group Listing Entire Crypto ETP Portfolio on Vienna Bourse

By Nicholas Pongratz
beincrypto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto-backed asset provider ETC Group is listing its entire portfolio of crypto exchange traded products (ETPs) on Austria’s national stock market. Assets in the portfolio includes ETC Group’s Physical Bitcoin ETP (BTCE) and Physical Litecoin ETP (ELTC). These will be Vienna’s first listings of a carbon-neutral crypto ETP, and Litecoin-based ETP, respectively. ETC Group is also listing its Ethereum ETP, ETC Group Physical Ethereum ETP (ZETH).

