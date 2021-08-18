ETC Group Listing Entire Crypto ETP Portfolio on Vienna Bourse
Crypto-backed asset provider ETC Group is listing its entire portfolio of crypto exchange traded products (ETPs) on Austria’s national stock market. Assets in the portfolio includes ETC Group’s Physical Bitcoin ETP (BTCE) and Physical Litecoin ETP (ELTC). These will be Vienna’s first listings of a carbon-neutral crypto ETP, and Litecoin-based ETP, respectively. ETC Group is also listing its Ethereum ETP, ETC Group Physical Ethereum ETP (ZETH).beincrypto.com
