Whole Foods site plan gets PZC approval in South Windsor

South Windsor's Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday approved plans for the construction of the planned Whole Foods building at Evergreen Walk. At the regular meeting, commission members unanimously approved the site plan for the 50,000-square-foot building, which will replace two existing buildings, the current sites of Old Navy and Sakura Garden, comprising 53,000 square feet. The new building will have two units: a 40,000-square-foot unit for Whole Foods and a 10,000-square-foot retail space that will be available for lease.