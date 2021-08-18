Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Windsor, CT

Whole Foods site plan gets PZC approval in South Windsor

By Joseph Villanova, Journal Inquirer
Hartford Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Windsor's Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday approved plans for the construction of the planned Whole Foods building at Evergreen Walk. At the regular meeting, commission members unanimously approved the site plan for the 50,000-square-foot building, which will replace two existing buildings, the current sites of Old Navy and Sakura Garden, comprising 53,000 square feet. The new building will have two units: a 40,000-square-foot unit for Whole Foods and a 10,000-square-foot retail space that will be available for lease.

www.hartfordbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Windsor, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
South Windsor, CT
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Leblanc
Person
Stephen Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pzc#Pzc#Old Navy#Charter Realty#The Whole Foods#Langan Engineering#Evergreen Crossing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy