Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benson, MN

Housing development is planned for Benson

Swift County Monitor
 6 days ago

Monday night Cody Nelson of Nelson Properties of Sauk Centre met with the council on a proposed housing project for the Cottage Square area in northeast Benson. Nelson is proposing to construct 13-duplexes, or 26 units in two phases. The first phase involves construction of four town home duplexes to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. Work would begin next spring as soon as weather permits with some units possibly ready by October.

www.swiftcountymonitor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Swift County, MN
City
Sauk Centre, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
City
Swift, MN
City
Benson, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Housing Project#Nelson Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy