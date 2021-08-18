Housing development is planned for Benson

Monday night Cody Nelson of Nelson Properties of Sauk Centre met with the council on a proposed housing project for the Cottage Square area in northeast Benson. Nelson is proposing to construct 13-duplexes, or 26 units in two phases. The first phase involves construction of four town home duplexes to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. Work would begin next spring as soon as weather permits with some units possibly ready by October.