Coming soon above Capitol Hill’s Broadway: Dorothy’s Piano Bar and Cabaret
Capitol Hill’s only vegan metal bar is becoming a piano lounge. Dorothy’s Piano Bar and Cabaret is ready to settle down from a roving tour of Seattle’s LGBTQ nightlife scene for a permanent home on Broadway in the former home of the Highline, the second floor bar infamous for mixing booze and kitchen fare including Satan Fingers, deep-fried seitan strips served like dive bar chicken strips:www.capitolhillseattle.com
