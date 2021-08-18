‘American Psycho’ with Christian Bale Getting a 4K Steelbook

From Blumhouse, the legendary producers that brought you Halloween (2018) and The Invisible Man, comes the lawless next installment of The Purge franchise, featuring more action, suspense and thrills than ever before as one night descends into a never-ending Purge. Arriving just in time for your pre-Halloween horror movie marathon, THE FOREVER PURGE is yours to own on Digital September 14, 2021 and on 4K, Blu-rayTM and DVD September 28, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Featuring an alternate storyboard opening, deleted scene and a behind-the-scenes look inside the creation of the stunts, wild costumes, action and gore, THE FOREVER PURGE is the perfect addition to your collection, and “one of the best Purge movies yet!” (CinemaBlend).
