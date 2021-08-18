Cancel
'American Psycho' with Christian Bale Getting a 4K Steelbook

By Dan Bradley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Psycho starring Christian Bale will be returning to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for a second round, this time in a slick Steelbook package exclusive to Best Buy. The release date is October 5th, 2021, in plenty of time for Halloween viewing parties. As this is the same disc as...

