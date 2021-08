A man who claimed he was looking at his phone when he hit and killed a bicyclist on the Timpanogos Highway last year has now been charged at Provo's 4th District Court. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) — ALPINE — A man whose blood-alcohol level was double the legal limit when he hit and killed a bicyclist in Alpine, according to police, has been criminally charged more than a year after the fatal crash.