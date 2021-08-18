Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Cam Marston on How Cell Phones Have Changed Human Interactions

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 5 days ago

In today's Keepin’ It Real commentary, Cam Marston tells the story of a church bell that was donated to a small church and how it changed that community. It looked like a gift, but it wasn’t... Edited by Corey Carpenter.

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Technologysportswar.com

You have a cell phone you only use for emergencies? you have a landline

At your house? the only way for people to contact you is through a landline at home and at work?. even if this is your situation (which is just ridiculous), get a new(er) phone that doesn't eat battery and doesn't take time to turn on. what good is an emergency phone if you cant turn it on efficiently in an emergency?
Cell Phonesknoxvillemoms.com

In Defense of My Kids’ Cell Phones

For as long as I could remember I was that mom. The no cell phones for kids, when I got a phone it was essentially a brick with a snake game on it, back when the earth was flat and dirt was new and T9 was your only text option kind of mom. And then, my oldest went to STEM camp.
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to use VBA to change the active cell color in an Excel sheet

The default active cell format in Microsoft Excel isn't all that easy to see, but you can use this easy-to-implement code solution to change that. By default, the active cell in Excel is noted by a green border. There's no highlight or shading. Even if you change themes and colors, the active cell remains the same. As is, it's notable and probably easy to find for most of us, but that doesn't mean you can't change it. As far as I know, there's no built-in theme or style that lets you control the active cell. Fortunately, you can do so with VBA. In this article, I'll show you a VBA procedure that changes the format properties for the active cell.
Computersarxiv.org

Exploiting Scene Graphs for Human-Object Interaction Detection

Human-Object Interaction (HOI) detection is a fundamental visual task aiming at localizing and recognizing interactions between humans and objects. Existing works focus on the visual and linguistic features of humans and objects. However, they do not capitalise on the high-level and semantic relationships present in the image, which provides crucial contextual and detailed relational knowledge for HOI inference. We propose a novel method to exploit this information, through the scene graph, for the Human-Object Interaction (SG2HOI) detection task. Our method, SG2HOI, incorporates the SG information in two ways: (1) we embed a scene graph into a global context clue, serving as the scene-specific environmental context; and (2) we build a relation-aware message-passing module to gather relationships from objects' neighborhood and transfer them into interactions. Empirical evaluation shows that our SG2HOI method outperforms the state-of-the-art methods on two benchmark HOI datasets: V-COCO and HICO-DET. Code will be available at this https URL.
Public SafetyPosted by
Amomama

Neighbor Threatens to Report Woman Sunbathing In Communal Garden for Antisocial Behavior

A woman sought help from the Reddit community after her new neighbor started sunbathing in the apartment building's communal garden. The post was met with diverse reactions. A woman sought the help of the Reddit community after she acted upon her neighbor's actions. The woman, who lives in an apartment building, disapproved of her fellow resident sunbathing in the garden for everyone to see.
Animalsgentside.co.uk

Man found a tarantula so ‘humongous’, he had to call the police

A Wiltshire man who caught a ‘humongous’ tarantula on his wall was so shocked by his find he had to call the police. Tony Upton-Huang, 57 had just returned home from dropping his wife off at work on July 21 when he saw the creature on the side of his house in Swindon.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Four Detailed Summary

Stimulus Check four has been speculated for a long time. The earlier checks have provided a great sense of relief to the mass. However, the current situation in America has led the people to push for another check. The covid cases in the country have seen an alarming rise. This has led to the fear of yet another shutdown. The people are very much keen on receiving more payments from the government. The common people are looking up to the government to have their support. So what are the odds for a fourth stimulus check possibility? Let us try and find the answer below.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

At a normal checkup with her kid, Mum’s world was turned upside down.

Mum’s world turned upside down at routine appointment with son. Her 16-year-old needs intense treatment and a lengthy hospital stay. A model and reality TV celebrity has said that she will shave her head to show her support for her son, who is undergoing chemotherapy. Debbie Connolly, 39, from Southport,...
Sciencesciencealert.com

How Will Delta Evolve Next? A Scientist Predicts What The Future Could Look Like

The COVID-19 pandemic is a dramatic demonstration of evolution in action. Evolutionary theory explains much of what has already happened, predicts what will happen in the future and suggests which management strategies are likely to be the most effective. For instance, evolution explains why the Delta variant spreads faster than...
Electronicschristcenteredgamer.com

Klsniur Cell Phone Stand

Fits 3.5" - 6.5" devices. Aluminum base with EVA mat to prevent desk scratches. I was looking for a flexible cell phone stand so I could watch videos more easily, as well as record some of my own without growing a third arm. Thankfully this one works pretty well!. It's...
Jefferson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson offers seniors help with their cell phone or tablet

JEFFERSON — Jefferson seniors: Make your appointment with staff to see Minda, from the Jefferson Library, for help with your mobile devices. Appointments will be this Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 2-3 p.m. ‘Wonder’. We are ready to start our once-a-month book discussion group again in September. This group normally meets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy