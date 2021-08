Fans who attend Garth Brooks' upcoming show in Kansas City, Missouri on Aug. 7 will have the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine, with the show to have a vaccine clinic on-site, the Kansas City Star reports. Brooks will perform at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Chiefs President Mark Donovan said during a media call on Monday that the organization's "goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, on the business side as well as in the community."