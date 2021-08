A garden is something that you can create in your home to provide a fresh and beautiful place in a natural concept. In a garden, you can grow a variety of plants according to your wishes. For example, you can garden vegetables for your daily food ingredients. In addition, you can also grow a variety of beautiful and fresh ornamental plants to decorate your garden. You can create your garden in any place you want in your home. For those of you who want to create an outdoor garden, the backyard can be the right choice. Meanwhile, you can also create your garden indoors in your kitchen or any other room you want.