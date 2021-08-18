Cancel
Environment

Moderate Quake Shakes World's Largest Volcano

By Weatherboy Team Meteorologist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA moderate 4.1 earthquake struck near Pahala on the Big Island of Hawaii, home to the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa. According to Hawaii Volcano Observatory (HVO) Scientist-in-Charge, Ken Hon, the earthquake had no observable impact on Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes. In a statement Hon said, “This earthquake is part of the ongoing seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, which started in August 2019. Please be aware that aftershocks are possible and may be felt. HVO continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes. The Alert Levels/Color Codes remain at ADVISORY/YELLOW for Kīlauea and Mauna Loa at this time.”

Hawaii Statewatchers.news

Strong earthquake swarm under Kilauea, Alert Level raised to Watch, Hawaii

A swarm of earthquakes began beneath the south part of Kilauea caldera, Hawaii on August 24, 2021, with a particularly strong sequence that occurred at about 11:30 UTC, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) reports. As a result, HVO has raised the volcano alert level/aviation color code for Kīlauea from Advisory/Yellow to Watch/Orange. As of 15:34 UTC on August 24, the volcano is not erupting.
Hawaii StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Scientists detect earthquake swarm at Hawaii volcano

HONOLULU — (AP) — Geologists on Tuesday said they had detected a swarm of earthquakes at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, though it is not erupting. The quakes began overnight and continued into the morning, The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. More than 140 earthquakes were recorded as of 4:30 a.m. The largest...
Hawaii Stateweatherboy.com

Eruption Possible, Prompting USGS To Raise Volcano Alert Level in Hawaii at Kilauea: ORANGE/WATCH

After sharing an alert about an earthquake swarm at the volcano earlier today , USGS scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) has decided to elevate the alert / code level at Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island to ORANGE / WATCH. The HVO is observing a noteworthy earthquake swarm at the summit of the Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii. While the volcano isn’t erupting at this moment, that could change in the days ahead.

