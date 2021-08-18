Moderate Quake Shakes World’s Largest Volcano

A moderate 4.1 earthquake struck near Pahala on the Big Island of Hawaii, home to the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa. According to Hawaii Volcano Observatory (HVO) Scientist-in-Charge, Ken Hon, the earthquake had no observable impact on Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes. In a statement Hon said, “This earthquake is part of the ongoing seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, which started in August 2019. Please be aware that aftershocks are possible and may be felt. HVO continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes. The Alert Levels/Color Codes remain at ADVISORY/YELLOW for Kīlauea and Mauna Loa at this time.”