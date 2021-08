Surprisingly, quite a few new vehicles still don’t offer Android Auto or Apple CarPlay compatibility, but that isn’t the case with the 2021 Ford F-150 and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. In fact, the 2021 F-150 already offers Apple Maps integration in the truck’s digital gauge cluster, which enables the driver to view directions without having to look over at the infotainment screen. Now, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E will be getting that feature as well, the automaker has confirmed.