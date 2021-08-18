Flood Advisory issued for Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Shackelford The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Shackelford County in west central Texas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1125 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. This is expected to result in urban and small stream flooding, as well as flooding of low water crossings and bar ditches in rural areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Albany, Moran, Ibex, Fort Griffin, including Highways 283, and 180.