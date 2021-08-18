Amazon adding to regional shipping network

Officials with retail giant Amazon said Wednesday they will build the company’s 10th fulfillment hub in Clarksville. The project, which will add to Amazon’s Middle Tennessee network of centers in Nashville, Murfreesboro and Lebanon, is expected yield 500 new hires, according to a release. The building will span 1 million square feet and primarily handle larger items such as sports equipment, patio furniture and home goods. It is expected to open in 2022.