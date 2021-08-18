Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksville, TN

Amazon adding to regional shipping network

By Staff Reports
Nashville Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with retail giant Amazon said Wednesday they will build the company’s 10th fulfillment hub in Clarksville. The project, which will add to Amazon’s Middle Tennessee network of centers in Nashville, Murfreesboro and Lebanon, is expected yield 500 new hires, according to a release. The building will span 1 million square feet and primarily handle larger items such as sports equipment, patio furniture and home goods. It is expected to open in 2022.

www.nashvillepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, TN
Business
Clarksville, TN
Business
City
Clarksville, TN
Nashville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Lebanon, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
City
Alcoa, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pitts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Middle Tennessee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy