NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Dragons are finally getting good quality off-season work in with coach Darren Allman and his staff. “My first year we came in late and rushed the spring through and didn’t have an off-season,” Allman said. “Last year we didn’t get an offseason. Not only will this be our third year but it will be our first complete year where we get to take the guys through the program in all phases.”