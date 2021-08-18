Applications Being Accepted for Three-Bedroom Units in Sonoma County
Sonoma County is accepting applications for project-based waitlists for affordable three-bedroom units. The Sonoma County Housing Authority announced yesterday that the application period has opened for several apartment complexes. The waitlists are for the Crossroads Apartments in Santa Rosa, the Fetters Apartments in Sonoma, the Logan Place Apartments and Downtown River Apartments in Petaluma, among other locations. Applications are due by September 17th at 5 p.m.www.ksro.com
