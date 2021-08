A northern powerhouse with industrial heritage and independent spirit. Yorkshire’s largest city may not have the medieval clout of York or the spa-town gentility of Harrogate, but what it does have is bags of personality. Leeds’ wealth was built on wool and textiles, and during the Industrial Revolution it was overrun with mills. You could say its lungs are tarred and its bones are full of soot. But in the past decade, urban planning has pushed hard for regeneration and relics of the city’s Victorian heyday are now key to its charm.