Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jones’ double-double helps Sun snap Lynx’s 8-game win streak

gowatertown.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article8-18-21 UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jasmine Thomas scored 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Connecticut beat Minnesota 72-60 to snap the Lynx’s eight-game winning streak. Jones, who reached 2,000 career points, also had four assists and three steals. Thomas and Jones each made all five of their free-throw attempts to help Connecticut go 14 for 16. DeWanna Bonner added 18 points and Briann January had 10 for Connecticut (16-6), which began a five-game homestand. Kaila Charles beat the third-quarter buzzer with a runner in the lane to extend Connecticut’s lead to 62-46. Sylvia Fowles scored 14 points and Kayla McBride added 12 for Minnesota.

www.gowatertown.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaila Charles
Person
Kayla Mcbride
Person
Jonquel Jones
Person
Briann January
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Dewanna Bonner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAINFORUM

Jonquel Jones nets 2,000th point as Sun beat Lynx

Jonquel Jones logged her 2,000th WNBA point and had 17 points and 13 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun snap the visiting Minnesota Lynx's league-best, eight-game winning streak with a 72-60 win Tuesday night. Jones eclipsed the 2,000-point plateau on her jumper with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter. The...
BasketballtheScore

Top-10 2023 prospect Smith signs with Overtime Elite

Tyler Smith, the eighth-ranked prospect on the ESPN 60 for 2023, has signed with Overtime Elite, he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Sunday. Smith is the seventh five-star recruit to ink a deal with the newly formed league. The 6-foot-10 power forward had offers from Kansas, Baylor, Texas, Florida State, Memphis, and LSU, among others.
BasketballABC7 Chicago

The best player in WNBA history at every jersey number

The WNBA's key number this season is 25, as the league celebrates its silver anniversary season. The WNBA launched in June 1997 with eight teams, expanded to as many as 16 at one point, and currently has 12. As the league prepares to resume the 2021 season, first with the...
NBADuluth News Tribune

Lynx run winning streak to 8 by beating Liberty

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sylvia Fowles totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Minnesota Lynx executed down the stretch and extended their winning streak to eight games with an 88-78 victory over the visiting New York Liberty on Sunday night. Fowles, the WNBA's leader in field goal percentage, made 9-of-10 shots...
BasketballMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lynx, on seven-game win streak, resume WNBA play Sunday against Liberty

Four Lynx players and coach Cheryl Reeve were in Tokyo for the Olympics. But that doesn't mean the rest of the team wasn't working. After a short break, the Lynx who stayed behind, under the tutelage of assistant coaches Katie Smith, Plenette Pierson and Rebekkah Brunson, spent their Olympic break working on individual skills, offensive execution and defensive schemes.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lynx seek new streak in rematch with Sun

Sylvia Fowles and the Minnesota Lynx will attempt to start a fresh winning streak when they visit the Connecticut Sun for the second time in three days on Thursday night. Fowles totaled 14 points and five rebounds in a 72-60 loss to the Sun on Tuesday that snapped the Lynx's league-best, eight-game win streak. Minnesota (13-8) can capture the season series with a win after beating Connecticut 79-74 at home in overtime back on May 30.
NBAourquadcities.com

Luka Garza’s double-double helps Pistons to Summer League win

Luka Garza found himself in the starting lineup for the Detroit Pistons Summer League team Friday night and had himself his best game in Summer League so far. The two-time national player of year finished with a 10 point and 12 rebound double-double in 25 minutes. He also added five blocks and three assists. His full offensive arsenal was on display as he hit a three and finished with five offensive rebounds.
NBAswishappeal.com

What Storm, Aces, Sun and Lynx need to do to win title

Only a third of the WNBA teams have winning records right now. Here’s a look at those four teams and what they need to do in the second half of the season in order to win it all. Seattle Storm. Get more scoring from supporting cast. The Storm’s big three...
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sylvia Fowles: The only sure-fire Hall of Famer in Minnesota sports?

Sylvia Fowles, nearly 36 years old, is still doing things that she's never done — and, as it turns out, nobody has ever done in the WNBA. Her 29-point, 20-rebound, four-steal, three-assist effort in Tuesday's 76-70 Lynx victory over Seattle was the first 20-20-3-3 game in league history. It provided...
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Captains beat Whitecaps in 12 on Escobedo’s game-winning double

There could be a worse way in the world to spend four hours than watching a minor league baseball game on a sunny Sunday. But that’s what a group of loyal Captains fans did as they watched Lake County pull out a 4-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on a sun-soaked and comfortable afternoon at Classic Park. The crowd was announced at 2,990, but there were far fewer in the building when the game wrapped up.
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lynx-Sun game preview

Preview: The Lynx (13-8) had their eight-game winning streak ended in a 72-60 loss at Connecticut on Tuesday. The Sun limited the Lynx to season-lows in points and rebounds (22). The Eastern Conference-leading Sun (16-6) improved to 9-1 at home with the 12-point victory over the Lynx, who dropped to 6-5 on the road.
NBANorwich Bulletin

Sun's defense shines in win over Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx may have been riding a league-best eight-game win streak entering Tuesday night’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena, but the Sun stopped them in their tracks with their saving grace time and time again: defense. For most of the Sun’s 72-60 win over the...
MLBlocalsyr.com

Syracuse Mets winning streak snapped

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – Behind ten strikeouts from its pitchers, the Buffalo Bisons ended the Syracuse Mets season-long seven-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Coming in, Bisons starter Zach Logue had given up eight runs in ten innings against the Mets. However, the left-hander was dominant tonight, pitching five and one-third innings, allowing just one run on three hits while walking two and striking out five. On the other side, Josh Walker turned in a solid outing for Syracuse. The 26-year-old southpaw delivered six innings, allowing three runs but just two earned runs on six hits, while walking two and striking out two batters.
Basketballgowatertown.net

NDSU Women’s Basketball Announces 2021-22 Schedule

FARGO, N.D. (GoBison.com) – The 2021-22 North Dakota State women’s basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday by head coach Jory Collins. The schedule is highlighted by 14 home games and nine non-conference contests. The Bison will begin the season with a two-game road swing at Milwaukee on Nov. 11 and Green Bay on Nov. 13. NDSU will then open its home schedule with a three-game homestand featuring contests against Northern Iowa on Nov. 17, Montana on Nov. 20 and Dickinson State on Nov. 22.
Brookings, SDgowatertown.net

Jacks announce nonconference schedule

BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoJacks.com) — South Dakota State women’s basketball released its 2021-22 nonconference schedule Wednesday, highlighted by five regular season home games and a trio of contests against Power Five opponents. South Dakota State will host St. Cloud State (Oct. 27) and Concordia St. Paul (Nov. 4) in a pair...
Minnesota Statetonyspicks.com

WNBA Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Minnesota Lynx are hosting the defending champions Seattle Storm at the Target Center in Minnesota on Tuesday, August 24, at 19:00 in a high caliber Western battle between two of the three best squads currently in the conference. The Lynx are coming off a victory that ended their previous two-game losing streak and are third in the West. The Storm have back-to-back wins and are second both in the West and in the whole league.
NBAOttumwa Courier

Fowles has 29 & 20, Lynx end skid against Storm 76-70

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles scored 29 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 76-70 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. Fowles had 19 points and 13 rebounds to help Minnesota take a 40-33 lead at the half. The 13 rebounds were a franchise record for a half. She also added four steals and three blocks to become the first player in WNBA history to have at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy