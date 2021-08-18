Federal Agents Confiscate Thousands of Counterfeit Vaccine Cards Bound For New Orleans, Other U.S. Cities
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Memphis seized a stash of thousands of fake coronavirus vaccination cards printed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo. The cards had been shipped from Shenzhen, China, to people in various cities around the United States, including New Orleans, supposedly to be sold to unvaccinated people trying to skirt restrictions that require proof of vaccination.www.newsandguts.com
