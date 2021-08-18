Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Federal Agents Confiscate Thousands of Counterfeit Vaccine Cards Bound For New Orleans, Other U.S. Cities

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Memphis seized a stash of thousands of fake coronavirus vaccination cards printed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo. The cards had been shipped from Shenzhen, China, to people in various cities around the United States, including New Orleans, supposedly to be sold to unvaccinated people trying to skirt restrictions that require proof of vaccination.

Politicsgcaptain.com

Jones Act Enforcer Makes First Violation Allegation

The organization behind a private Jones Act enforcement vessel operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has made its first allegation of wrongdoing, according to the Offshore Marine Service Association, which charters the vessel. In its first public report related to the Jones Act Enforcer, OMSA alleges that the Vanuatu-flagged...
Hawaii StateBEAT OF HAWAII

Fake Vaccine Card Arrests Even in Hawaii, Tip-Of-Iceberg as Thousands Confiscated

By now, you are well aware that two California visitors were arrested last week for allegedly using fake vaccination cards for travel to Hawaii. The Attorney General’s office arrested the visitors at Honolulu International Airport. It was the first known arrest for falsifying vaccination cards in Hawaii. Those arrested were Norbert Chung, age 57, and Trevor Chung, his son, age 19. The pair apparently subsequently flew back to the mainland, obtained negative COVID tests, then returned to Honolulu to be arraigned.
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

CBP seizes another batch of counterfeit DEA badges in Chicago

CHICAGO - U.S. Customs and Border Protections seized dozens of counterfeit Drug Enforcement Administration badges Sunday and Monday at the Chicago International Mail Branch. Officers seized 26 fake badges that came from China and were destined for locations all across the United States. A total of nine counterfeit DEA and...
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

Border Patrol agents have seized thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards destined for locations across the U.S.

"If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision. But don't order a counterfeit, waste my officer's time, break the law, and misrepresent yourself." Bundles of counterfeit coronavirus vaccine cards printed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo have been shipped from Shenzhen, China, to recipients all around the United States as some unvaccinated people try to evade restrictions that require proof of the shot to enter certain bars, schools and public spaces.
Memphis, TNsandiegocountynews.com

Memphis seizes hundreds of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards

Memphis, TN–U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the port of Memphis flagged a suspicious shipment coming from Shenzhen, China en route to the central business district of New Orleans. It was described in the manifest as “Paper Card, Paper” and officers already knew what it was. It was...

