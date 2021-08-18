Federal Agents Confiscate Thousands of Counterfeit Vaccine Cards Bound For New Orleans, Other U.S. Cities

By now, you are well aware that two California visitors were arrested last week for allegedly using fake vaccination cards for travel to Hawaii. The Attorney General’s office arrested the visitors at Honolulu International Airport. It was the first known arrest for falsifying vaccination cards in Hawaii. Those arrested were Norbert Chung, age 57, and Trevor Chung, his son, age 19. The pair apparently subsequently flew back to the mainland, obtained negative COVID tests, then returned to Honolulu to be arraigned.