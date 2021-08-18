Cancel
Buying Cars

Lamborghini's retro-inspired Countach hybrid has already sold out

By Shawn Knight
TechSpot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy it matters: Lamborghini last week took the wraps off its retro-inspired limited edition hybrid supercar, the Countach. The Italian automaker said it would only be making 112 examples, and already, all of them have been spoken for. The price? Reportedly well north of $2 million each. Lamborghini confirmed to...

#Countach #Italian #Top Gear
Cars
Instagram
Buying Cars
Carsfeatureweekly.com

Lamborghini discloses its Countach, the supercar of ’80s Luxury — is return as hybrid system

Lamborghini unveiled its redid Countach supercar at Pebble Beach this week, and as anticipated, it’s rocking a little lightning in the hood. The limited edition supercar is known as the Countach LPI 800-4, with LPI representing Longitudinale Posteriore Ibrido, or Longitudinal Posterior Hybrid; 800 alluding to the rounding down of the motor’s 814cv greatest joined power; and 4 to its permanent four-wheel drive transmission. The automaker is releasing the revamped version to pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the first release.
Carshypebeast.com

TheSketchMonkey Reworks the New 2022 Lamborghini Countach for More Retro Flair

Supercar fans are still taking in the news of Lamborghini’s updated 2022 Countach for the iconic car’s 50th anniversary. Officially unveiled earlier this week, TheSketchMonkey has taken it upon himself to sketch what he believes could have been the tweaks that would have made the car even more special. Putting together the comments of his viewers along with some of his own expertise in car lines, TheSketchMonkey updated the look of the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 with some serious retro flair.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Forza Horizon 5 Unveils New Gameplay and Cover Cars at gamescom 2021

We shared a brand-new look at the first eight minutes of Forza Horizon 5. We also unveiled our cover cars, the Mercedes-AMG ONE and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands. We also shared the Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, which captures the spirit of car culture and music festivals and is available for pre-order now ahead of its launch on November 9.
Beauty & FashionSiliconera

Gundam Fashion Brand’s New Lineup Includes a Zeon Hardcover Suitcase Worth $1400

Mobile Suit Gundam fashion brand Strict-G is releasing several new items on Premium Bandai, including a premium Zeon-themed hardcover suitcase priced at $1,460. Other collaboration items include bags made with New Era, as well as three bomber jackets designed by Alpha Industries. All products are available for pre-order until September 6, 2021, and will ship in October 2021.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Gorgeous Porsche 356 Speedster Tastefully Restored By Dealer

Even though the Volkswagen Beetle-derived 1939 Type 64 is widely regarded as the very first Porsche, it's the 356 that effectively put the Zuffenhausen brand on the sports car map. The first production vehicle from the fabled German brand was assembled between 1948 and 1965 in multiple hardtop and open configurations, including this Speedster built back in 1955.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Kid-Sized 1957 Ferrari 250 TR Replica Costs More Than a New Porsche 911

Does your child not feel loved? Are they frustrated by either their small stature, which prevents them from owning or operating a real Ferrari, or by the world's general lack of six-figure transportation scaled to their diminutive size? You and your lucky offspring can now breathe a sigh of relief—Ferrari has just the ride-on toy for your disadvantaged kiddo: A 3/4-scale 1957 250 Testa Rossa.
Carsluxurylaunches.com

A new toy for the billionaires to let their hair loose – The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider is an F1-inspired 1139 hp open-top hypercar that costs $5M and it’s already sold out.

After debuting the production-ready version $3.5 million Valkyrie hypercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last month, Aston Martin unveiled the open-topped Valkyrie Spider at Pebble Beach in California. The Spider variant swaps out the fixed roof for endless headroom and unfiltered access to the stunning soundtrack of the hypercar’s screaming 6.5-liter naturally aspirated Cosworth V12. However, unlike most open-top roadsters, the Valkyrie Spider doesn’t come with a foldable roof. The track-focused hypercar is so tightly packed that there’s no room to fit in the mechanism for a foldable roof. Instead, the Spider has a detachable carbon-fiber roof panel with built-in polycarbonate windows that can be stowed away when not in use.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechSpot

Tesla is building an AI-powered humanoid robot called Tesla Bot

Forward-looking: Move over Boston Dynamics, there’s a new robot maker in town. Tesla during its AI Day conference announced the Tesla Bot, a general purpose, bi-pedal, humanoid robot capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring for humans to carry out. That may not sound all that interesting (and we've heard that promise before), but CEO Elon Musk believes his bot could radically change our daily lives.
NFLAndroid Headlines

Ulefone Armor 12 5G Pre-Sale Starts On August 23 For $199.99

The Ulefone Armor 12 5G is the company’s latest handset, and its pre-sale starts on August 23. You’ll be able to pre-order this smartphone for $199.99 from the company’s official AliExpress store. The Ulefone Armor 12 5G will be on pre-sale for $199.99, if you’re fast enough. A link for...
Carshypebeast.com

Range Rover Unveils Its Most Powerful SUV, the Sport SVR Ultimate Edition

Range Rover has taken its Sports SUV vehicle to new heights with its Special Vehicle Operations Ultimate Edition release. Packed with SVR detailing, this new edition of the Range Rover is the manufacture’s fastest and most powerful SUV to date. Available in three exclusive colors — Maya Blue Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss, and a stealthy Ligurian Black — the SUV sees 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque via a 5.0-liter V8 supercharged engine that takes the SUV 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds with a top speed of 176mph.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Fastest cars in Forza Horizon 4: Ferrari, Bugatti, more

Zooming around the gorgeous world that is Forza Horizon 4 is one of the best feelings in gaming, and there’s some cars within the game that’s going to get you to destinations a lot faster than others. While fans are patiently waiting for the release of Forza Horizon 5, there’s...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Mobvoi TicWatch E3: Closer than you think

As the first Wear OS 3 smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 takes Google's wearable platform to the next level with its powerful and efficient chipset, sleek design, and impressive health tracking features. Improved Wear OS 3. Fast chipset. Pairs well with Galaxy smartphones. Body composition sensor. Capacitive bezel for easy...
ComputersPosted by
TechSpot

Nvidia RTX 3090 owner finds finger glove inside his Founders Edition card

WTF?! A new GeForce RTX 3090 card is going to cost you a fortune, especially in today’s market, but that expenditure is quickly forgotten about once you’re playing games in 4K at well over 60fps. However, something that will dampen the enthusiasm is said card running hot—230 degrees hot. The reason? A condom-like finger cot sitting inside the expensive component.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Anycubic’s new Photon Ultra DLP 3D printer launching soon on Kickstarter

SPONSORED CROWDFUNDING NEWS – Anycubic, the established 3D printer brand known for its high-quality and affordable printers (like the Vyper Auto-Leveling 3D Printer that we recently reviewed), is coming to Kickstarter with a world premiere: the world’s first affordable, high-precision DLP 3D printer for consumers. The Anycubic Photon Ultra features an exclusive debut of Texas Instrument’s latest DLP technology, which brings many advantages to users, such as: low to no maintenance, extremely high-resolution prints, and much lower power consumption. Anycubic is aimed to solve this problem and fit the needs of its customers.
Computersrekkerd.org

Indie Pop Bundle: Get 37% off on Minipol, BOLD & Tape Pro plugins

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive collection of plugins for creating modern Indie Pop music. The Indie Pop Bundle includes a chunky vintage-esque analog synth by Karanyi Sounds, a simple, fun but hugely expansive virtual instrument collection from Shout Audio, and a multi-effect tape audio plugin by Caelum Audio that introduces warmth, frequency shaping, modulation, noise and delay.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

8 Of The Craziest Hot Hatches Ever Built

When Volkswagen popularized the hot hatch in the 1980s, the recipe became clear. Take a practical and relatively inexpensive car and give it performance chops that an enthusiast could enjoy. No longer was the idea of a fun car to drive married to rear-wheel-drive. It was also a whole new discipline to master for the more experienced drivers to coax into going fast. Torque steer needs to be managed, and understeer has to be embraced and used to get the most out of an overpowered hatchback. Some of the most iconic hot hatches concentrated on being lightweight and nimble, but those aren't the ones we're going to concentrate on here. These are some of the cars that took, or take, everything to an extreme, often bending or just smashing the original idea that made the segment popular. And in case you're looking for the VW Golf W12-650 pictured below, you won't find it. That was a concept, the rest of these were reality.

Comments / 0

