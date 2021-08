The Delta variant is making the world less entertaining. Due to the country's rapidly rising COVID-19 cases (again), many of the of top music acts are canceling their tours (again). Country music star Garth Brooks, for instance, announced on Aug. 18 that he was pausing his stadium tour for the rest of the year. "In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us," he said in a statement. "Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part." The country singer had five shows left on his tour. Variety reported that he'll now have to refund 350,000 tickets.