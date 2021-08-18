Cancel
Walton, WV

Obituary: Faye Ellen Cox

By Guest
WTAP
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaye Ellen Cox, 62, of Walton, died Monday, August 16, 2021 in CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston. She was born August 23, 1958 in Richwood, WV. Survivors include her children, Clarence Cox of South Charleston, Sarah Messerly of Steamboat Rock, Iowa, Morgan Cox of Nitro; granddaughter, Alexis Brady of Nitro; brothers and sister, Genelda (Woody) Hickman, Frank (Linda) Hurst, Virginia Irene (Charles) Cooper, Frances Hurst, Joe (Rose) Hurst, Dorothy Hurst, James (MaryAnn) Hurst, Bill (Libby) Hurst, Herman (Deloris) Hurst, Hermanetta (Harold, dec’d) Brown, Mary Jean Hurst, Lisa Hurst; a ridiculous amount of nieces and nephews.

