UPDATE Flash flooding possible in Valley; Central Pennsylvania could see up to 5 inches of rain

Rainfall from Tropical Depression Fred could cause flash flooding today across much of Pennsylvania, including the Valley.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Bob Larson said the storm is expected to bring between one and three inches of rain, with a heavy downpour occurring between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. today.

“It could be as much as five inches in some areas, particularly in Central Pennsylvania,” he said.

Gov. Tom Wolf issued a warning Tuesday that the heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding on roads located near small creeks and streams.

“We know that heavy rain events can quickly become hazardous, especially in areas that are prone to flooding,” Wolf said. “I urge Pennsylvanians to keep an eye on the forecast and local conditions before traveling or recreating.”

Anyone with properties along rivers and other waterways should keep an eye out for rising water levels over the next few days. Major flooding is not expected, but conditions can change quickly.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through 2 a.m. Thursday in several Pennsylvania counties, including Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour, as well as the communities of Danville, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Shamokin and Sunbury.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will be in contact with county emergency management personnel to monitor any unmet local needs.

Snyder County EMA Coordinator Derick Shambach said he’s not overly concerned about widespread flooding but cautions motorists and homeowners to be alert.

“We could have flash flooding if we have torrential rain so keep your eyes on the streams and creeks,” he said.

Larson forecasts that there will be scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, high humidity and there could even be a tornado warning.

“As this (storm) goes by it will leave a lot of tropical humidity and there will be a daily threat of scattered thunderstorms for the next two to three days,” he said. “A tropical system sometimes spur isolated tornados so I would not be at all surprised if we’re under a tornado warning.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway and never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Penn Valley Airport has seen 1.65 inches of rain this month, about four-tenths below normal. For the year, the airport has had 22.64 inches of rainfall, more than four inches less than normal for this point in the year.