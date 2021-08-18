LA Attorneys Call Newsom Recall Unconstitutional
Attorneys in Los Angeles are suing in federal court to stop the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom. A complaint in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles argues the recall violates the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection under the law. On the ballot, voters will be asked two questions: whether Democrat Newsom should be recalled, and second, who should replace him if he is recalled. Newsom’s name is not listed on the second question as a candidate. U.C. Berkeley School of Law dean Erwin Chemerinsky agrees. He notes in an op-ed that it’s undemocratic and unconstitutional that Newsom can be recalled by a simple majority of votes, but his successor can win with a small fraction of votes.www.ksro.com
Comments / 6