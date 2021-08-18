“The Secret is the Gift in the Hands,” Part 2

More Black chefs share the stories behind the foods they’ve created and talk about how the culinary trailblazers in their families have influenced them. For Chef Lisa Rainey, co-owner of The Bayou, everything she knows about cooking came from her family. She remembers going to her grandmother’s house every Sunday after church for a big dinner. And her eyes light up when she talks about the fried sweet potato pie her Aunt Joyce would make, but she credits her dad with having the biggest influence on her culinary skills. “My father would cook for the church or for a wedding reception or had a soul food booth at the fair. He kept us busy with cooking,” she says. A native of Louisiana, Lisa says the difference between a good dish and a great dish is love. “You have to really care about what you’re doing. If you don’t care you’ll throw anything together. It’s like a recipe: Someone could give you a recipe and your food will not come out the same as the next person. It is all in the technique.” When it comes to finding the right blend of flavors, Lisa says she lets her spirituality lead the way. “If God shows it to me, then I can do it.”