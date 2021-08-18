Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Amtrak's Flash Sale Has $29 Tickets for Auto Trains Along the East Coast

By Andrea Romano
Posted by 
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmtrak is offering customers a new way to relax in comfort without breaking the bank aboard its Auto Train. The Amtrak Auto Train offers daily, non-stop service between Lorton, Va. (near Washington, D.C.), and Sanford, Fla. (near Orlando), and is an excellent alternative to traveling along I-95. In fact, it's the only such service in the U.S. and eliminates nearly 900 miles of driving between the Northeast and Florida.

www.travelandleisure.com

Comments / 0

Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Your connection to the world of travel, brought to you by our editors. Questions? Stories?

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Trains#Flash Sale#Passenger Trains#The Amtrak Auto Train#The Auto Train#Continental Breakfast#Northbound
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
Traffictripsavvy.com

Amtrak Rolls Out an Upgraded First-Class Food Menu on Acela Trains

Frequent passengers on Amtrak's Acela service throughout the Northeast Corridor will be in for a treat on their next trip: Amtrak has announced a refresh of its first-class food and beverage menus on Acela trains traveling between Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. The revised menu includes new breakfast...
TrafficNBC Connecticut

Tickets for Essex Steam Train's North Pole Express to Go on Sale Soon

We’re expecting a heat wave, but it’s time to start thinking about the magical winter experience of the North Pole Express. The Essex Steam Train is going to start selling tickets for the North Pole Express on Sept. 14. The train takes families on a magical ride with Santa and...
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Amtrak resuming Coast Starlight service

Amtrak is resuming Coast Starlight service between Los Angeles and Seattle on Aug. 23. Service on the Coast Starlight route was suspended for several weeks due to wildfire damage in Northern California, according to the company. Coast Starlight is widely regarded as one of the most spectacular of all train...
Williams, AZFox5 KVVU

All aboard! Tickets to the Polar Express train in Williams, AZ on sale now

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - All aboard to the North Pole! Or in this case, Williams, Arizona. Tickets for the Polar Express train ride are on sale now. The Polar Express (or, the Grand Canyon Railway) train takes riders through the snowy wilderness of Williams throughout the holiday season. Pajama-clad children will get a present from Santa Claus himself and families can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies on the train. The train staff will lead families in Christmas carols and will read aloud from the famous book by Chris Van Allsburg, about a young boy who takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole on Christmas Eve.
Food & Drinksmatadornetwork.com

Amtrak food and drink options: Everything you need to know before your next train trip

For the past 50 years, the national passenger railroad service (“Amtrak” is a combination of the words “America” and “track”) has been taking passengers across the continental U.S. and into parts of Canada. For the past decade, it’s also been my preferred mode of transportation for getting around the Northeastern United States. There are myriad reasons: comfort and ease is a big one. You get significantly more space than on a plane or in a car, and you can simply buy a ticket and hop on without the same luggage, security, and boarding hassles that taint the airport experience. There are also great views, the ability to get up from my seat to stretch and explore, and the welcoming pet-friendly policies (my cat is a frequent rider). After I took Amtrak cross-country on a long journey from New York to San Francisco, by way of Washington DC, Chicago, and Los Angeles, I added another item to my list of things to love about Amtrak travel: the food in the dining car is surprisingly tasty.
LifestyleThrillist

A New Budget Airline Is Expanding Its Super-Cheap Flights to the East Coast

Cheaper flights are arriving on additional routes across the country. Flying to Florida will soon be much cheaper for East Coasters. Low fares are arriving to routes across the region thanks to Avelo Airlines, a start-up budget airline that offers cheap flights to several different destinations across the US, primarily on the West Coast. But starting on November 3, Avelo will be expanding its service to offer four new routes to Florida with one-way tickets starting at $59 from the Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport in Connecticut.
bizneworleans.com

Amtrak’s Return to the Gulf Coast Moves One Step Closer

WASHINGTON, D. C. – The Southern Rail Commission is pleased that the Surface Transportation Board has denied a motion from two freight railroad companies to dismiss Amtrak’s application for permission to perform “all necessary preparations” for Gulf Coast passenger rail service to commence in January 2022. “This STB decision is...
Oregon Statethatoregonlife.com

You’ll Love This Magical Train Ride Along The Oregon Coast

The Oregon coast is a must for anyone visiting Oregon, and is gorgeous at any time of year. One of our favorite ways to see the coast is by rail with the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, a non-profit museum organization that loves taking guests on stunning rail excursions. Whether you’d like a romantic dinner as you take in the scenery, or are looking for a tour featuring stunning fall foliage, this is the perfect way to explore Oregon’s coast.
TrafficWashington Examiner

$66 billion for Amtrak trains to nowhere

Amtrak is set to score $66 billion from the infrastructure bill. In 2019, there were 32.5 million journeys on Amtrak. That means the $66 billion gift is effectively a new $2,000 subsidy per annual passenger journey!. It's one thing for the federal government to aspire to be European and have...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Delta Flash Sale: Round Trip To Mexico From 10,000 Miles or $188

Delta Flash Sale: Round Trip To Mexico From 10,000 Miles or $188. The latest Delta Flash sale is for round-trip flights to Mexico. As people return to travel and visit Mexico in record numbers, this could be good timing for many of you. Here is the info on the latest Delta Flash Sale, including cities involved, dates, and pricing.
Fairfield, CTNews 12

Rain overnight, tracking Henri's path up the East Coast

Rain will be coming down in Connecticut overnight into Thursday morning. The steadiest and heaviest of the rain will be in Litchfield, and to some degree, Fairfield counties. Any rain that sticks around early Thursday morning will end with a scattered downpour or thunderstorm possible for the rest of the day.
TravelPosted by
Best Life

10 Worst Times to Travel Anywhere

We're all guilty of it: not realizing our horrific travel-booking mistake until we are at the airport and it's too late to avoid crowds or canceled flights. Or, we've already committed to social plans that lock us in to the most overpriced days to fly. The good news is that the more you know about when to travel, the easier it is to avoid the loud crowds and overpriced tickets. Read on to save on money and patience the next time you travel.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TravelNoire

Spirit Airlines Meltdown: Passengers Angry As Hundreds Of Flights Cancelled In 2 Days

Spirit Airlines is under fire — and questions are being raised — after the low-cost carrier cancels more than 20 percent of its nationwide flights over the weekend. As of this writing, FlightAware’s live tracker shows that the low-cost airline is currently sitting at number four on the list, worldwide, of the number of delayed and canceled flights. 38 percent of their flights (277 flights total) have been canceled, while 159 flights have been delayed.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

American Airlines Is Banning This Until Next Year

From blocking out middle seats to requiring masks on flights, airlines have had to make a lot of changes throughout the pandemic. But as air travel picked back up significantly this summer, companies are now facing a new challenge: unruly passengers. Flight crews have resorted to duct taping travelers to their seats and pilots have even had to land flights early in order to curb the worst disruptions. Now, American Airlines is taking a preemptive step to help prevent mid-flight meltdowns. Read on to find out what the airline is banning until 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy