Amtrak's Flash Sale Has $29 Tickets for Auto Trains Along the East Coast

For the past 50 years, the national passenger railroad service (“Amtrak” is a combination of the words “America” and “track”) has been taking passengers across the continental U.S. and into parts of Canada. For the past decade, it’s also been my preferred mode of transportation for getting around the Northeastern United States. There are myriad reasons: comfort and ease is a big one. You get significantly more space than on a plane or in a car, and you can simply buy a ticket and hop on without the same luggage, security, and boarding hassles that taint the airport experience. There are also great views, the ability to get up from my seat to stretch and explore, and the welcoming pet-friendly policies (my cat is a frequent rider). After I took Amtrak cross-country on a long journey from New York to San Francisco, by way of Washington DC, Chicago, and Los Angeles, I added another item to my list of things to love about Amtrak travel: the food in the dining car is surprisingly tasty.