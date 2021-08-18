Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

10 key Texas Tech players to know in 2021: Red Raiders’ group of LBs could be Big 12′s best

By Ryan Mainville
Dallas News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Tech has one of its most experienced and talented rosters in years. The team will look to use the influx of talent to end its bowl drought and get back in the top half of the Big 12 standings. Here are 10 key Texas Tech players to watch for...

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Cumbie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#American Football#The Red Raiders#Baylor#Demarcus Fields#Fbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released A Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

With roster cuts due this Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a tough decision regarding wide receiver Antonio Callaway. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have waived Callaway. This is yet another setback for Callaway, who has missed time over the past week because of a bone bruise.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
NFLPosted by
Awesome 98

Patrick Mahomes Now a Part Owner of Two Professional Sports Teams

Patrick Mahomes, and his soon to be wife, Brittany, are making waves in sports outside of football. Last year, Patrick became part of the ownership group of Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals. His fiancé, Brittany, has an ownership stake in Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League team. Patrick has now added a second ownership opportunity by joining Major League Soccer's Sporting KC.
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots sign a familiar face, release RB

The New England Patriots added a familiar face to the roster on Tuesday. The team announced it has signed defensive back Malik Gant, who originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Marshall in 2019. The 24-year-old spent the season on injured reserve after suffering a leg injury in the Patriots' preseason finale vs. the New York Giants. He was released the following summer.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Dick Vitale Has A Message For Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow‘s days in the NFL have come to an end (at least at the moment). ESPN’s Dick Vitale is proud of the former Heisman winner for what Tebow accomplished. The Jaguars cut Tebow, who transitioned from quarterback to tight end to make an NFL comeback earlier this year, on Tuesday. He’s now a free agent and awaiting another opportunity, but it’s unlikely one comes his way.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings nab a pair of quarterbacks

With most of the Vikings quarterback room on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, Minnesota has done its due diligence in trying to find new quarterbacks. The team tried out a couple quarterbacks this week. Now, the team has signed quarterback Case Cookus and claimed quarterback Danny Etling off waivers. Etling was drafted...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Report: Nick Saban Had 1 Main Reason For Rejecting Texas

After Mack Brown left Texas football back in 2013, the program went all out searching for its next big-time head coach. Going after the biggest name in college football, the Longhorns reportedly offered Alabama head coach Nick Saban the job and a $100 million contract — but one thing kept him away.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names Best Quarterback He’s Coached Against

Set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later tonight, Peyton Manning has clearly earned the respect of many from around the football world — including all-time great head coach Bill Belichick. Through 15 NFL seasons as intense head coach/quarterback adversaries, Belichick and Manning had plenty of...
NFLPopculture

Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Explains Why Team Cut Tim Tebow

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut Tim Tebow after playing in just one preseason game. While it wasn't very surprising since Tebow was learning a new position, the thought was the former Florida Gators quarterback was going to last at least another week in the preseason. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer spoke to reporters on Tuesday and explained why the team cut Tebow.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
New Orleans, LAchatsports.com

Clemson football: Paul Finebaum thinks the Tigers are cycling out

Paul Finebaum, radio and ESPN television personality, gets ready to speak on television near activities outside the Superdome, before of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday, January 13, 2020. Pregame Fans Clemson Lsu Football Cfp National Championship New Orleans. Clemson football fans have relished in...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Rumors: New England Waiving QB Ahead Of Preseason Opener

Jake Dolegala’s second stint with the New England Patriots is over. The Patriots on Monday waived the 24-year-old quarterback, according to multiple reports. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus was the first to report the transaction. Dolegala, who spent most of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad, rejoined the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy