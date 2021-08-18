Cancel
Former Bolivian President Anez taken to hospital for third time in two weeks

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PAZ (Reuters) – Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez was briefly taken to a hospital from jail on Wednesday, her third hospital trip in two weeks. Doctors said she had a thorax exam and is suffering from hypertension. She has since returned to the jail. Anez was detained earlier this...

