Summer Dean Walks Her Own Line on Bad Romantic

Jason Eady’s inside a borrowed RV somewhere off the Idaho highway when he answers the phone. “My van broke down the day before I left on this run,” laughs Eady, the Mississippi-born singer-songwriter turned Lone Star troubadour. “We had some friends in our little hometown of Stephenville, Texas that had an RV. It was just sitting in their field, but they just said, ‘You can take it if you want it.'” In the background, I can hear the white noise of pressure washers. “It just needed a lot of TLC. So I pulled into one of those Blue Beacon truck things and I’ve been sitting in the lane for an hour waiting to get it done. And of course, right when you call is when they get me in!” Even though he’s got an ambitious months-long tour imminent, Jason is clearly excited to be on a short jaunt, reveling in a return to live performances and touring while also anticipating the release of his new album To The Passage of Time. Written in a matter of days during the uncertain summer of 2020, the story goes that Jason holed up in a single room with only his guitar and ideas, vowing to finish the songs that make up his latest effort before coming up for air. The result is as immediate as anything he’s ever done (written in August, recorded in September) and showcases a songwriter at the absolute height of his ability. Already making the rounds, the lead single “Back To Normal” tackles the ongoing pandemic with wry observations and stoic reservation while “Saturday Night” sardonically reminisces about Eady’s early days on stage. A diamond among the gems on TTPOT is “French Summer Sun” (indeed a crown jewel in Jason’s entire catalog), a pure cut inspired by his grandfather’s experience in World War II and centered on a notion of what if…? Recorded in Austin, TX with Gordy Quist (Band of Heathens) and a wealth of handpicked talent, the album shares the one room, one take excellence of Eady’s previous album, I Travel On, but with a focused reliance on lyrical strength and only the most crucial of embellishments. To The Passage Of Time is a true feat and qualifies Jason Eady as one of the most powerful songwriters working today.