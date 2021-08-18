Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Summer Dean Walks Her Own Line on Bad Romantic

By Aaron Irons
soundandsoulonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Dean’s Bad Romantic is pure honky tonk pleasure, blending dance hall fervor with lived-in narratives, intimate interpretations, and old-school country attitude. Flying solo as well as sharing the pen with the likes of Colter Wall (who she also duets with) and Matt Hillyer of Eleven Hundred Springs, Dean also slips smoothly into the pride of Linda Hargrove’s “Blue Jean Country Queen” and the quiet defiance of Leona Williams’s “Yes Ma’am, He Found Me In A Honky Tonk”. Elsewhere, Summer’s sultry, Texas twang emotionally charges tunes written by Brennen Leigh and Simon Flory while leaving her own rebel bootprints along the way. Bad Romantic lands everywhere on August 27th.

www.soundandsoulonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colter Wall
Person
Leona Williams
Person
Linda Hargrove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Boys And Men#Music Industry#Music History#S Wonderful#Eleven Hundred Springs#Bad Romantic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Texas Observer

The ‘Queen of the Accordion’ Is Still Forging Her Own Path

Eva Ybarra plays her accordion with such passion that it can feel like fury. Smashing the instrument’s buttons and stretching her arms out wide, then quickly contracting, Ybarra bends air to produce rich vibrations of sound. One of her original ballads, “El Eco De Mi Voz,” is a booming, dramatic affair: When she starts to sing, in her low, thunderous belt, the music is all the more powerful. Sometimes, she weeps as she plays. She’s mostly been practicing in her apartment since the pandemic began; here, the sound blossoms against the walls. “The neighbors like it,” she laughs. Perhaps they dance to Ybarra’s songs in their living rooms.
Stephenville, TXsoundandsoulonline.com

To The Passage Of Time: Jason Eady Talks New Album, Sequestered Songwriters & Touring

Jason Eady’s inside a borrowed RV somewhere off the Idaho highway when he answers the phone. “My van broke down the day before I left on this run,” laughs Eady, the Mississippi-born singer-songwriter turned Lone Star troubadour. “We had some friends in our little hometown of Stephenville, Texas that had an RV. It was just sitting in their field, but they just said, ‘You can take it if you want it.'” In the background, I can hear the white noise of pressure washers. “It just needed a lot of TLC. So I pulled into one of those Blue Beacon truck things and I’ve been sitting in the lane for an hour waiting to get it done. And of course, right when you call is when they get me in!” Even though he’s got an ambitious months-long tour imminent, Jason is clearly excited to be on a short jaunt, reveling in a return to live performances and touring while also anticipating the release of his new album To The Passage of Time. Written in a matter of days during the uncertain summer of 2020, the story goes that Jason holed up in a single room with only his guitar and ideas, vowing to finish the songs that make up his latest effort before coming up for air. The result is as immediate as anything he’s ever done (written in August, recorded in September) and showcases a songwriter at the absolute height of his ability. Already making the rounds, the lead single “Back To Normal” tackles the ongoing pandemic with wry observations and stoic reservation while “Saturday Night” sardonically reminisces about Eady’s early days on stage. A diamond among the gems on TTPOT is “French Summer Sun” (indeed a crown jewel in Jason’s entire catalog), a pure cut inspired by his grandfather’s experience in World War II and centered on a notion of what if…? Recorded in Austin, TX with Gordy Quist (Band of Heathens) and a wealth of handpicked talent, the album shares the one room, one take excellence of Eady’s previous album, I Travel On, but with a focused reliance on lyrical strength and only the most crucial of embellishments. To The Passage Of Time is a true feat and qualifies Jason Eady as one of the most powerful songwriters working today.
MusicKilleen Daily Herald

Album reviews: Lorde, James McMurtry, Wanda Jackson

"'Cause all the music you loved at 16, you'll grow out of," Lorde sings wistfully on "Stoned at the Nail Salon" from her third album, "Solar Power." The claim is slightly disingenuous, however: Lorde was 16 when "Royals" became a megahit in 2012, and that's not a song to grow out of.
Musicmaroonweekly.com

Mickey & the Motorcars and Julia Hatfield at Smitty K’s

The only thing better than hearing great music with an ice cold one in your hand is getting to do that up close and personal, and if that’s your style, Smitty K’s is the place to be! With over 20 TV’s, 8 cold beers on tap, and multiple concerts per month, the Aggie owned and operated sports bar and grill has both a great laid-back environment and great food. This week they will host alternative country band, Mickey & the Motorcars on August 26 and modern Americana music artist Julia Hatfield on August 27.
Lee County, MSleecountycourier.net

Big voice, great guitar riffs, killer songs

Great music can come from any county, any city in the United States. From Lee County and Tupelo, we’ve had a bunch including Hoyt Ming and His Pep Steppers, Jumpin’ Gene Simmons, the Chamber Brothers, Jimmy Gilreach, Mississippi Slim, The Delta Rhythm Boys, The Electric Toilet, The Velvelettes, Paul Thorn and of course, Elvis Presley.
MusicNPR

Brittney Spencer Follows Her Own Light

Brittney Spencer is a Baltimore-bred, Nashville based country singer-songwriter. For every time that someone succeeds by following certain markers, there's someone who succeeds by following their own light. Spencer is the latter. Her warm voice and sunny disposition is carving a new ramp, after her cover of a Highwomen song...
Musicwkml.com

Kelly Clarkson Says George Strait Is ‘Still The GOAT’

(GOAT – Greatest Of All Time) The singer recalls being sent home one day from school for fighting when he was a child, and he tells his father what had happened, expecting punishment. Instead, his father tells him that fathers always love their children and that such love is a "love without end, Amen."
MusicShropshire Star

Charlie Watts to miss upcoming Rolling Stones tour

The Stones are set to resume their No Filter tour with a stadium show on September 26 in St Louis. Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is likely to miss the band’s upcoming US tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. A spokesperson for the musician said...
Musicsoundandsoulonline.com

‘This album is an adventure’: Shannon Shaw & Cody Blanchard on Year of the Spider

It was the summer of 2009, and I had plenty of options. These were the halcyon days of Myspace Music, today a time capsule, but then one of the gateways to discovering new bands. A keyword search for “garage” delivered some champion finds– The Rantouls, The Yolks, Thee Cormans, and Davilla 666– but nothing prepared me for the aural waylay of Shannon and The Clams’ “Heartbreak”, a slow-burn destroyer that combines the vocal bombast of Etta James with plaintive surf-inflected guitar. (The aughts’ greatest contribution to the American songbook? Perhaps.) I was sitting in my office, talking with a student about his fall schedule, when I first heard the song playing over my speakers. In a silent frenzy, I paused the conversation with the student to see who was playing, followed the link to purchase record, submitted my payment, and resumed my conversation as if everything were normal, wondering if this kid had also been moved to Teen Beat hysterics.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Wanda Jackson and Producer Joan Jett on the Rockabilly Queen's 'Encore' - and Whether It's Really the End of the Road

Before discussing country-rockabilly legend Wanda Jackson’s so-called final album, it’s best to clear up a few things. When most think of the last 20 years of Wanda Jackson’s career, and her return to secular music after a decade doing songs of praise, it is often more in consideration of the producers and collaborators who aided and abetted her mission to raise hell. The latest of these is the just-released “Encore,” produced by Joan Jett and Kenny Laguna and released on their Blackheart label in partnership with Nashville’s Big Machine.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Asleep At The Wheel debuts track with Willie Nelson & George Strait

Second single from 50th anniversary album Half A Hundred Years can be heard exclusively on SiriusXM. Asleep at the Wheel is pleased to debut “Take Me Back To Tulsa,” the second single from the band’s forthcoming 50th anniversary album Half A Hundred Years exclusively via SiriusXM. Fans of the Wheel can tune into SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country (ch. 60) and Willie’s Roadhouse (ch. 59) through August 27th to hear the track first before it is released to the public on Friday, August 27th.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Home and Away reveals new romantic hurdle for Dean and Ziggy

Home and Away spoilers follow for both UK and Australian viewers. Home and Away has teased some new hurdles in Dean and Ziggy's relationship as he recovers from his horrific accident. Australian viewers saw Dean (Patrick O'Connor) and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) reunite last week when she kissed him in his...
Nashville, TNcowboysindians.com

Remembering Lynn Anderson

Lisa Sutton, the late singer’s daughter, is working to maintain her mother’s legacy. Six years ago today, singer Lynn Anderson passed away in Nashville at age 67. She was a classy lady, and she is dearly missed. But her legacy abides — in so small measure to the recent reissues of her albums, and the efforts of her daughter, Lisa Sutton.
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.

Comments / 0

Community Policy