There are several standout evolution choices for Eevee in Pokémon Go. One of those choices is Espeon, the Psychic-type Eevee evolution. It has some of the best attack power of the evolutions and is a solid Pokémon for players eager to try it out in the Battle League or would prefer to keep it in PvE encounters. You want to make sure you use the best version and teach it the strongest attacks. This guide details the best moveset to teach Espeon.