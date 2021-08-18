10 Outdoorsy Things to Do Around Vancouver This Labour Day Weekend

If you haven't made plans for the weekend, it's not too late. Over the next few days, you can attend a film festival, meet some dogs, get some free comic books, and much more. Maybe Gilbert isn’t the first place you think of when you’re looking for local arts and culture. But it’s actually home to several creative spaces, including Art Intersection gallery and The Art House, a venue designed to art classes and parties with a creative twist. The Art House, 36 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert is presenting an Abstract Florals Canvas Class from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 13. It’s a chance to paint a floral scene while guided by an experienced artist, and order a drink from the bar if you feel like that might up your artistic talent. The class costs $39, and you’ll leave with a painting you can proudly display in your home or office.