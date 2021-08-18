Contemporary Art Gallery Online | International Call for Artists | 9th Annual 2021 “ALL Figurative/Portrait” Art Competition & Exhibition
Contemporary Art Gallery Online has opened the “ALL Figurative/Portrait” Art Competition and Exhibition. Entries are accepted from August 9th, 2021, to September 5th, 2021. Contemporary Art Gallery Online encourages entries from all 2D and 3D artists regardless of their experience or education in the art field. An exhibition of all entrants will be held online from September 8th to October 5th, 2021. Artists should submit their best representational and non-representational art. This competition will be judged within three categories: Paintings/Drawings, Photography/Digital Art, and Mixed Media/3-Dimensional Art. Competition Results posted: September 20th, 2021.azarts.gov
