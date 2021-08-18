Contemporary Art Gallery Online | International Call for Artists | 9th Annual 2021 “ALL Figurative/Portrait” Art Competition & Exhibition

The Colonial Center’s new Gallery exhibits have been installed and will remain on display until Thursday, September 23. The Main Gallery’s featured artist is Jessica Vester of Raleigh, NC. Jessica was born in Rocky Mount, NC, but has called Raleigh home for the past ten years. She has always felt called to create; even at a young age, she was happiest when making art or doing any type of craft. She loves painting wildly, without restriction, allowing herself to show her unique personality and share her gifts with the world. She enjoys painting abstracts and florals with many bold colors, textures, and messy movements. She sees inspiration everywhere, but especially in nature.