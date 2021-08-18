COVID 19: Assessing Risks for Pregnant Mothers and Children with Choptank’s Dr. Adeline Melvin

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Misinformation about infertility, pregnancy, and COVID-19 vaccines has hindered countless women from getting vaccinated, but there’s new guidance from the CDC recommending pregnant women receive the vaccine. A CDC analysis of safety data on 2,500 women showed no increased risks of miscarriage for those who received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy. In addition and contrary to myths, the vaccine does not cause infertility, according to Florida International University Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Aileen Marty on CBS4 News. “The research shows very clearly when you compare pregnant women, and there have...