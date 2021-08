In last week’s blog, I related how it seemed like Covid was overwhelming our family. So many of you responded that you were praying for us. Thank you! As of this writing, my son Rusty and his wife Kellie are still weak but feeling much better. Rusty was able to preach at his church in Port Charlotte, Florida, this weekend. My 10-day old great-granddaughter is healthy and doing well. We are very grateful. However, my grandson, Charlie, is still in Intensive Care in a Nashville hospital battling pneumonia and Covid lung. He’s been in isolation for ten days and has not yet seen his new daughter. He’s a very sick young man, and we covet your continued prayers on his behalf.