A jury found a Michigan man guilty on Tuesday of murdering a student in 2019 after she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was an Uber she'd ordered. Nathaniel Rowland, 27, was arrested one day after University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson, 21, was last seen leaving a bar in Columbia on March 29, 2019, according to the Associated Press. The child locks were on in the vehicle, preventing Josephson from escaping, police said.