Call to Artists | Minimalism Photography Exhibition

By Arizona Commission on the Arts
azarts.gov
 8 days ago

Decode Gallery is now accepting photography submission for our Minimalism Exhibition. Open to photographers of all ages, nationalities, and levels of experience. Decode Gallery is excited to announce our September show! The theme is: Minimalism. The ultimate utilization of negative space. Minimalism is inherently simple, with a powerful focus on it’s subject. This theme is open to your interpretation. We are looking forward to seeing what you create!

#Decode Gallery#Minimalism Exhibition
