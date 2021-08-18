Call to Artists | Minimalism Photography Exhibition

I saw an upcoming event featuring one of my favorite local artists, Monica Gilles-BringsYellow and wanted to share it with you because I know it will be amazing. The ZACC is hosting an Indigenous Art Exposure titled "Resiliency of Montana," a two day collaborative featuring tribal artists and an Indigenous Art Market. I'm definitely hitting that market, luckily for me, it's right before our trip to Seattle for Hella Mega, (finally! And it better not get canceled!) so I'll actually be able to get downtown to enjoy this event with the fam.