There are some serious benefits of riding a bike, that include getting exercise and saving money on gas. Regular unleaded gas in Casper is around $3.40 (depending on where you go). I have a 35 gallon tank on my truck...if I let it get to 'E' (which I never do) that's about $119 to fill up my truck. Now I can drive on 35 gallons quite a while as long as I don't drive anywhere else but work.