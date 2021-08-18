THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR AUG 19 - 25

Marc Maron's entertainment career has spanned five decades, and it's understandable if your touchstones aren't necessarily from his career as a stand-up comedian. His podcast WTF with Marc Maron, launched in 2009, became a trend-setter for its format of loose-limbed conversations with high-profile figures from the worlds of comedy, movies, music and politics. And while his acting résumé may not be extensive, he's still likely to be familiar from supporting roles in movies like Joker, and his part on the Netflix comedy series GLOW.