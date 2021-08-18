Cancel
Education

Fitted for the first day

By About the Contributors
theappalachianonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe overcast weather didn’t stop Mountaineers from showing up and showing out for the first day of classes. While some aren’t quite ready to ditch the pajamas, others use the opportunity to lead their way through the classrooms with style. When you’re young, your first day of school outfits are something that are photographed and treasured. Why stop now? These students prove that there’s still magic behind the idea of dressing up for the first day of class.

