By some accounts, Ward 7 Councilmember Vince Gray is in a slump. Over the past five months, Gray has lost a handful of hotly debated legislative efforts. He’s twice tried and failed to stop a halfway house from opening in his ward. He carried water for Mayor Muriel Bowser’s unsuccessful efforts to meddle in a lucrative Medicaid contract. Along the way, he accused his fellow councilmembers of contract steering, and they returned the favor. In May, Gray asked his Council colleagues to pour more money into United Medical Center to avoid triggering a financial control board—a board that he himself created (with agreement from the rest of the Council) by reducing the cap on the subsidy D.C. provides to keep the hospital running. A narrow majority of councilmembers were unwilling to bail him and the hospital out.