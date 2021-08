Houser allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in Sunday's win over Washington. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. It was Houser's first outing since Aug. 3 after nearly three weeks on the COVID-19 injured list. The only run he allowed Sunday came in the third inning on a throwing error by Manny Pina. Over his last four outings, the 6-foot-3 righty has allowed one earned run over 16.2 innings (0.54 ERA) with a 10:9 K:BB. Houser is lined up to face the Twins on the road next weekend where he should be able to work deeper into the game.