Phantasy Star Online 2, a free-to-play MMORPG, first launched in 2012 in Japan. In 2021, Sega released a massive, standalone game called PSO2 New Genesis that can transfer data over from the original. This update is set in the same universe, but with a new story and content. Recently, Dengeki Online interviewed Hiro Arai, the Navigator of New Genesis, who explained how Sega aimed to continue supporting players of PSO2 rather than develop an entirely new game like Phantasy Star Online 3. [Thanks, Dengeki Online!]