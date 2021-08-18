Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

CT Sports Wagering Could Kick Off Early Football Season – What Consumers Can Expect

By LennieGrimaldi
onlyinbridgeport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOIB correspondent Preston Fusci files this report on the consumer timeline and technological advancements of legalized sports wagering in Connecticut. Awaiting final regulatory approvals, the partnership pieces are coming together to officially launch legal sports wagering and online casino games in Connecticut, the latest the Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s choice of industry leader Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to serve as the exclusive provider of mobile, online and retail platforms.

onlyinbridgeport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Manchester, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Games#Ct#Sports Betting#Ct Sports Wagering#Oib#Rush Street Interactive#Rsi#The Connecticut Lottery#Board Of Directors#Ct Lottery#Windsor Locks#Sports Haven#Sportech Venues#Restaurant Sports Bars#Asap#Clc#State#Connecticut Lottery Corp#Ilottery#Fanduel Casino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy