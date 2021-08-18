CT Sports Wagering Could Kick Off Early Football Season – What Consumers Can Expect
OIB correspondent Preston Fusci files this report on the consumer timeline and technological advancements of legalized sports wagering in Connecticut. Awaiting final regulatory approvals, the partnership pieces are coming together to officially launch legal sports wagering and online casino games in Connecticut, the latest the Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s choice of industry leader Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to serve as the exclusive provider of mobile, online and retail platforms.onlyinbridgeport.com
