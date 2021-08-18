Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

No Military Solution: It’s time to get real about Afghanistan

By Patrick T. Hiller, Ph.D.
East Bay Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There is no military solution to the conflict.” That was the conclusion reached by the Biden Administration earlier this year, which set into motion the plans for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by the end of August. Nearing the termination of this process, in a few short days we witnessed the collapse of the Afghan government, the takeover by the Taliban, desperate Afghans trying to flee the country or seeking other sorts of protection, and international NGO workers holing up in safe places in the capital Kabul weighing their options. What went wrong?

eastbayexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Security Council#Military Forces#The Biden Administration#Taliban#Afghans#American#Un#Demilitarize#Peacebuilders#Peacevoice#Advisory Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Presidential Electionspectrumlocalnews.com

Poll: 74% of Americans say Afghanistan troop withdrawal has gone badly

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed believe the U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan has gone poorly. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s overall approval rating is sinking, according to a poll released Sunday by CBS News and YouGov. What You Need To Know. Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed believe the U.S. troop withdrawal...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Hundreds of released Gitmo detainees back to killing Americans

Twenty years after the 9/11 attacks, U.S. intelligence documents reveal 229 "rehabbed" former Gitmo detainees have returned to terrorism and killing Americans — and an alarming 66% of them have not been recaptured and are still at large. Meanwhile, President Biden is quietly freeing more of these terrorist suspects from...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Biden’s claim that nation-building in Afghanistan ‘never made any sense to me’

“We went there for two reasons, George. Two reasons. One, to get Bin Laden, and two, to wipe out as best we could, and we did, the al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. We did it. Then what happened? Began to morph into the notion that, instead of having a counterterrorism capability to have small forces there in — or in the region to be able to take on al-Qaeda if it tried to reconstitute, we decided to engage in nation building. In nation building. That never made any sense to me.”
MilitaryIndependent Record

Biden needs to confront Pentagon

Having just completed 20 years with the U.S. Army, I have personally overseen the dishonorable discharges of five soldiers. These discharges ranged from bar fights to gross incompetence of equipment accountability. My last investigation was of a soldier who carelessly ran over and destroyed his weapon. The cost to the U.S. government was $1,500 for which the soldier was punished and forced to pay for.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Inside the Afghanistan debacle: Biden abandoned Trump’s pullout plan

The desperate pleas crossing cyberspace from Afghanistan to the U.S. symbolize America’s surrender to a feudal terrorist army, qualifying the retreat as the nation’s most embarrassing. President Biden’s decision to bypass his military advisers and order a complete withdrawal has left tens of thousands of Americans and friendly Afghans trapped...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

What Biden didn't know about Afghanistan

The next time President Biden takes questions from reporters, he'll be asked what he didn't know and why he didn't know it. Why it matters: Assurances Biden gave at a news conference on Friday about security around the Kabul airport were contradicted within minutes by network reporters on the ground — and later by his own administration.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Former Trump Pentagon chief says U.S. troop withdrawal date was never fixed

Chris Miller, the Trump administration's last acting defense secretary, told CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" Monday evening that there was never a concrete date to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Why it matters: Former President Trump has said President Biden should have stuck to the previous administration's May 1 deadline. But...
Foreign Policycarrollspaper.com

Q-and-A with Sen. Grassley on Afghanistan

Q: What’s the State Department telling Americans who are in Afghanistan?. A: Throughout the last week, Iowans have contacted my office about loved ones stuck in Afghanistan. The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan has created a perilous situation for thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghans who helped allied operations in Afghanistan over the last two decades. The U.S. State Department has issued an advisory with guidance for Americans as the security situation continues to unfold. The U.S. only has control of the airport in Kabul and is unable to guarantee safe passage to the airport. U.S. citizens are advised to shelter in place. U.S. citizens who are seeking assistance to depart Afghanistan should complete the Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveler in the group. Fill out the form only once, as soon as possible. Once completed, the online form will be used to notify Americans by email when a departure option is available. In an emergency, the U.S. State Department is advising Americans to call 1-888-407-4747 (U.S./Canada) or 1-202-501-4444 overseas.
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

CIA Director Met Taliban Leader in Afghanistan on Monday -Sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy