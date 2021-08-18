Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

McDonald’s Is Debuting Glazed Pull-Apart Donuts

By Kaitlin Gates
Posted by 
Simplemost
Simplemost
 6 days ago

After adding apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls to its breakfast menu last October, McDonald’s is at it again, giving us a brand new treat to start our mornings.

Beginning Sept. 1, you will now find a Glazed Pull-Apart Donut at participating restaurants nationwide. A twist on a classic doughnut, the new McCafe Bakery menu item features light and airy, tear-apart bite-size pieces of dough covered in a sweet glaze. Because it pulls apart, it is shareable — or you can nibble on it throughout the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnrGP_0bVOUqL700
McDonald's

While the other three previously-released bakery items are on the breakfast menu permanently, the pull-apart donut is only around for a limited time. It is, however, available all day, so you can grab it for breakfast or a pick-me-up whenever you need it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CLCd_0bVOUqL700
McDonald's

If you’re looking for more late summer-inspired flavor in your doughnut, Krispy Kreme just added two s’mores doughnuts to the menu for a limited time. Partnering with Hershey’s for the new flavors, the chain now has S’mores Classic Doughnut and S’mores Fudge Cake Doughnut.

The S’mores Classic Doughnut is filled with marshmallow Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, drizzled with marshmallow Kreme and chocolate icing and topped with graham cracker crumbs. The S’mores Fudge Cake Doughnut has even more chocolate, as it starts with a Hershey’s fudge cake doughnut. It is then dipped in marshmallow icing, drizzled with Hershey’s chocolate icing and topped with chocolate chips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IagGh_0bVOUqL700
Krispy Kreme

You can also make your own doughnuts, which is actually not as hard as it sounds. This recipe for homemade doughnuts has just two ingredients: a tube of prepared biscuit dough and oil.

If you’re feeding a crowd, you could also try this apple cider doughnut cake from Jennifer Fishkind at Princess Pinky Girl, which calls for a box of yellow cake mix, apple cider, applesauce and other common ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen.

While the new glazed pull-apart donut is the only doughnut on McDonald’s menu, they do have a handful of other dessert items like ice cream cones, milkshakes, McFlurries and hot fudge sundaes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HhCb_0bVOUqL700
Adobe

Will you be trying the fast-food chain’s newest treat or making your own doughnuts?

Comments / 0

Simplemost

Simplemost

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Donut#Chocolate Chips#Glaze#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Mccafe Bakery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Launching These Two New Sandwiches This Month

Several new royally named sandwiches will be making an appearance at Burger King this month. After the launch of their latest novelty, the upgraded chicken sandwich aptly named Ch'king (which has gotten rave reviews from several fast-food critics), the chain is getting back in the burger/sandwich lane with two new premium items that will be launching by the end of the month.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Chick-fil-A Employee’s Attempt to Expose the Beloved Fast Food Chain Kinda Backfires

A Chick-fil-A employee attempted to expose the well-loved fast-food chain on TikTok earlier this month. The user posted a TikTok of an employee scraping the breading off of chicken with the caption "and y'all be eating this." The employee filming the video asks the person scraping the chicken what it's used for and they respond that it's for the chicken soup.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

McDonald's Worker Just Revealed How Its Cookies Are Actually Made

It's hard not to think of McDonald's when fast food is mentioned. According to its website, the famous chain with the Golden Arches first opened in 1955 and it shows no sign of slowing down. Over the years, the menu has changed significantly, with innovative items and a diverse range of products sold internationally. While its core menu items have faced various controversial claims, many of the menu extras have remained on the sidelines until recently.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Fast Food Restaurant With The Worst Fish According To 27% Of People

The thought of ordering fish from the drive-thru might make some people cringe, but it's certainly not the worst thing you can get from your favorite fast food establishment. An especially popular menu item during the Lenten season when those of the Catholic faith abstain from meat on Fridays, fish products are also a favorite for year-round pescatarians, as well as those that enjoy a break from the typical hamburger from time to time.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King Just Brought Back This Fan Favorite Plus A Decadent New Shake

A classic Burger King meal always includes a dash of nostalgia. Whether you're picking up your favorite order from the drive-through or stopping in and ordering from the counter, as soon as you bite into your burger, sandwich, or side of choice, you'll be reminded of all the fond memories you have of the fast food restaurant. Burger King is hoping to lure in old fans of its food by bringing back a well-loved side dish.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Wendy's French Fries: What To Know Before Ordering

No snack compares to fast food french fries, especially when you've been out and about driving for hours on end. Whether you have embarked on a road trip or just a long day of errands, making a pit stop for a batch of french fries is one of life's simplest pleasures. While there's surely a fry for every person, you can tell a lot about someone's personality by their favorite style of this iconic side.
RestaurantsPosted by
Outsider.com

McDonald’s Free French Fries Hack Video Goes Viral

Is there anything better than free fries? Recently, a TikTok user just dropped a bombshell video revealing the secret to landing yourself some free fries from McDonald’s. The viral video has since sparked a debate about the fried potato protocol at the famous golden arches. Last week, TikTok user Orlando...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Leave A Restaurant Immediately If You Notice The Floor Is Sticky

It's never a good sign to notice a sticky floor at a restaurant. It can mean many things, ranging from the mundane spilled drink to the more disgusting scenarios that are best left unsaid. There's nothing quite as annoying as sitting in a booth at your favorite restaurant and, suddenly, having to peel your arm off a sticky tabletop. Who can forget the sound of their shoe soles slapping against the sticky tiles or the wet floor of a restaurant's bathroom floor and the main dining area?
RestaurantsPosted by
Indy100

This is the most beautiful McDonald’s in America

Many of us are familiar with the popular fast-food chain McDonald’s. It is one of the quintessential destinations to grab a quick, tasty bite when you don’t know what else to eat or when you’ve had a long night on the town visiting local bars.And if you live in almost any major city, there is a Mickey D’s on almost every corner.With the original McDonald’s emerging in San Bernardino, California, there are now roughly 13,000 McDonald’s locations across the US. Still, if we’re going to be completely transparent, many of them aren’t the pinnacle of architectural prowess in appearance.Of course,...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

24% Agree This Chain Restaurant Has The Worst Eggs

For all of our egg heads out there, we know the importance of getting your protein and having it taste good, too. We also know the options out there are not exactly Michelin-star-worthy. After all, the debate about eggs in our favorite fast-food joints and whether or not they're, you know, actually eggs, has been ongoing seemingly forever (via Business Insider).
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy